2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary March Madness Resume | January 6
What are William & Mary's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|343
William & Mary's best wins
William & Mary's best win this season came on December 6 in an 84-79 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs. Charlie Williams, as the top point-getter in the win over Old Dominion, dropped 23 points, while Trey Moss was second on the team with 20.
Next best wins
- 77-70 at home over Elon (No. 246/RPI) on January 4
- 75-56 at home over American (No. 287/RPI) on November 9
- 96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 362/RPI) on November 25
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-5
- Based on the RPI, William & Mary has three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Tribe have five losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, William & Mary faces the eighth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Tribe's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of William & Mary's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. Drexel Dragons
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: FloHoops
- Favorite: Drexel Dragons -7.5
- Total: 139.5 points
