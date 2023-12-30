What are William & Mary's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-0 NR NR 176

William & Mary's best wins

William & Mary's signature win this season came on January 5 in a 70-66 victory over the Monmouth Hawks. Anahi-Lee Cauley, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 22 points with five rebounds and three assists. Bella Nascimento also played a part with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 252/RPI) on November 26

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 306/RPI) on December 17

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on November 24

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 351/RPI) on December 3

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, William & Mary has the 193rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

As far as the Tribe's upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

Of W&M's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. William & Mary Tribe

Hofstra Pride vs. William & Mary Tribe Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

