William & Mary vs. Navy December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) face the Navy Midshipmen (2-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
William & Mary vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Chase Lowe: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Navy Players to Watch
- Donovan Draper: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Austin Benigni: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Austin Inge: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mitch Fischer: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Woods: 4.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
William & Mary vs. Navy Stat Comparison
|Navy Rank
|Navy AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|343rd
|64.6
|Points Scored
|79.3
|93rd
|56th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|251st
|180th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|37.2
|166th
|165th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|332nd
|5.4
|3pt Made
|10.2
|19th
|315th
|11.1
|Assists
|14.3
|138th
|174th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|80th
