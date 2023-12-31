Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Commanders Game – Week 17
The Washington Commanders (4-11) bring a six-game losing streak into a meeting with the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField, and here are some best bets recommendations.
When is 49ers vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the 49ers winning by a considerably larger margin (21.3 points). Take the 49ers.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers a 90.9% chance to win.
- The 49ers have an 11-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 73.3% of those games).
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
- The Commanders have won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Washington has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +650 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-14)
- The 49ers have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 14-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Commanders have gone 6-8-1 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (49.5)
- Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (50.2) than this game's over/under (49.5).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.5 fewer points per game (48) than this matchup's total of 49.5 points.
- The 49ers have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).
- The Commanders have gone over in nine of their 15 games with a set total (60%).
Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 121.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|93.0
|14
|35.8
|7
Antonio Gibson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|17.0
|1
|24.6
|2
