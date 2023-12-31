The Washington Commanders (4-11) bring a six-game losing streak into a meeting with the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is 49ers vs. Commanders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the 49ers winning by a considerably larger margin (21.3 points). Take the 49ers.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers a 90.9% chance to win.
  • The 49ers have an 11-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 73.3% of those games).
  • San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Commanders have won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Washington has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +650 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: San Francisco (-14)
  • The 49ers have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.
  • In games it has played as 14-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1.
  • The Commanders have gone 6-8-1 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (49.5)
  • Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (50.2) than this game's over/under (49.5).
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.5 fewer points per game (48) than this matchup's total of 49.5 points.
  • The 49ers have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).
  • The Commanders have gone over in nine of their 15 games with a set total (60%).

Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 121.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
15 93.0 14 35.8 7

Antonio Gibson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
14 17.0 1 24.6 2

