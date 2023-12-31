Brian Robinson Jr. will be up against the third-best run defense in the league when his Washington Commanders meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 160 carries this season, Robinson has rushed for a team-high 664 yards (51.1 ypg). He has scored five TDs on the ground. Robinson makes an impact in the air attack, reeling in 29 passes for 326 yards (25.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the 49ers

Robinson vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 58 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The 49ers defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against San Francisco this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the 49ers this season.

The 90.3 rushing yards per game given up by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

The 49ers have the No. 5 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up nine this season (0.6 per game).

Watch Commanders vs 49ers on Fubo!

Commanders Player Previews

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (53.8%) out of 13 opportunities.

The Commanders pass on 63.9% of their plays and run on 36.1%. They are 23rd in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 160 of his team's 328 total rushing attempts this season (48.8%).

Robinson has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 22.2% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 21 carries in the red zone (42.9% of his team's 49 red zone rushes).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 13 games this year.

Robinson has been targeted on 36 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season (6.2% target share).

He has 326 receiving yards on 36 targets to rank 27th in NFL play with 9.1 yards per target.

Robinson has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Robinson has been targeted four times in the red zone (6.5% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.