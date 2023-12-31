Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly Women's CAA Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
1. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: W 81-56 vs Cornell
Next Game
- Opponent: Campbell
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
2. Monmouth
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 166th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
- Last Game: W 63-50 vs Loyola (MD)
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgian Court
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
3. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: W 90-30 vs Averett
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
4. Drexel
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: W 63-39 vs Arcadia
Next Game
- Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
5. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: W 74-50 vs Radford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
6. Towson
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: L 83-76 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Elon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
7. Campbell
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
- Last Game: L 48-47 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stony Brook
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
8. Delaware
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: L 88-58 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
9. William & Mary
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: L 76-43 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Elon
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: W 74-66 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: Towson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
11. Northeastern
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: L 83-80 vs Boston University
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Hofstra
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: L 53-45 vs Manhattan
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Wilmington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
13. Hampton
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: L 69-58 vs Saint Peter's
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drexel
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
14. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: L 96-55 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hofstra
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
