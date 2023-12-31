Will Jacoby Brissett Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Jacoby Brissett's stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Brissett has passed for 224 yards (112 per game) and three touchdowns, with zero picks. He has connected on 78.3% of his passes (18-for-23), and has three carries for 19 yards.
Jacoby Brissett Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
Week 17 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brissett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|18
|23
|78.3%
|224
|3
|0
|9.7
|3
|19
|0
Brissett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 15
|@Rams
|8
|10
|124
|2
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|10
|13
|100
|1
|0
|1
|10
|0
