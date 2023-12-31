Should you wager on Jamison Crowder hitting paydirt in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a TD)

Crowder has racked up 151 yards receiving on 15 catches with one TD this year, averaging 10.8 yards per game.

Crowder, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jamison Crowder Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bears 2 2 21 0 Week 8 Eagles 7 7 95 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 4 23 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 1 0 0 0

