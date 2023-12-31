The Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 110-104 win over the Nets (his most recent action) Poole produced five points and five assists.

Let's look at Poole's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.4 18.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.0 Assists 4.5 3.6 4.2 PRA -- 23.4 24.3 PR -- 19.8 20.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Poole has made 6.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 16.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Poole's Wizards average 105.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 104.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122.6 points per game, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 28.4 per contest.

The Hawks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 20 13 0 1 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.