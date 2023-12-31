Longwood vs. Norfolk State December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (2-8) will play the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Longwood vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Longwood Players to Watch
- Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Kierra Wheeler: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Niya Fields: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makoye Diawara: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Danaijah Williams: 6.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
