Sunday's game that pits the Norfolk State Spartans (9-4) versus the Longwood Lancers (2-9) at Joan Perry Brock Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of Norfolk State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Spartans secured a 96-55 victory against UNC Wilmington.

Norfolk State vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 73, Longwood 59

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature win this season came against the Drexel Dragons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 180) in our computer rankings. The Spartans took home the 51-49 win on the road on November 8.

The Lancers have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

Norfolk State has seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 180) on November 8

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 191) on November 16

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 217) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 248) on November 26

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 262) on December 18

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 53 FG%

17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 53 FG% Niya Fields: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

7.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37) Danaijah Williams: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Makoye Diawara: 6.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

6.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Da'Brya Clark: 6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +42 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.8 points per game (265th in college basketball) and allow 57.6 per contest (69th in college basketball).

