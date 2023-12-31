Norfolk State vs. Longwood December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-8) play the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Norfolk State vs. Longwood Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Norfolk State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Kierra Wheeler: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Niya Fields: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makoye Diawara: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Danaijah Williams: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Longwood Players to Watch
- Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.