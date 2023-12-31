How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 31
There are two matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Arsenal FC playing Fulham.
You will find info on how to watch today's Premier League action right here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Fulham vs Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC travels to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-185)
- Underdog: Fulham (+500)
- Draw: (+340)
Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth is on the road to play Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-125)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+285)
- Draw: (+340)
