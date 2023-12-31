Sunday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) and the Radford Highlanders (4-9) at Memorial Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-48 and heavily favors Vanderbilt to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Highlanders fell in their last matchup 74-50 against Charleston (SC) on Thursday.

Radford vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Radford vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 75, Radford 48

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Highlanders beat the Liberty Lady Flames on the road on December 13 by a score of 57-45.

Based on the RPI, the Commodores have three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Radford has five losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Radford 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Liberty (No. 145) on December 13

62-46 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 349) on December 17

67-49 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 354) on November 9

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 17 3PT% (9-for-53)

16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 17 3PT% (9-for-53) Taniya Hanner: 9.6 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.6 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%

4.3 PTS, 39.6 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Maci Rhoades: 5.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders are being outscored by 9.2 points per game, with a -120 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.7 points per game (331st in college basketball), and allow 63.9 per outing (187th in college basketball).

At home, the Highlanders score 58 points per game. On the road, they average 52.3.

Radford is giving up fewer points at home (56.2 per game) than on the road (69).

