The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (4-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Radford vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders score just 2.1 fewer points per game (54.7) than the Commodores allow their opponents to score (56.8).
  • Radford is 4-1 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
  • Vanderbilt is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.7 points.
  • The Commodores put up 8.5 more points per game (72.4) than the Highlanders allow (63.9).
  • When Vanderbilt totals more than 63.9 points, it is 11-0.
  • Radford has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.
  • The Commodores are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Highlanders allow to opponents (39.6%).

Radford Leaders

  • Ashlyn Traylor: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 17 3PT% (9-for-53)
  • Taniya Hanner: 9.6 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%
  • Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Maci Rhoades: 5.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

Radford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Liberty W 57-45 Liberty Arena
12/17/2023 Queens (NC) W 62-46 Dedmon Center
12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 74-50 TD Arena
12/31/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/10/2024 Longwood - Dedmon Center

