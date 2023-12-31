Which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Samford

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-2

11-2 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: W 87-65 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

11-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 90-62 vs King (TN)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Citadel

@ Citadel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Furman

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-13

6-7 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: L 79-74 vs Anderson (SC)

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNC Greensboro

@ UNC Greensboro Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Citadel

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

8-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: W 106-76 vs Toccoa Falls

Next Game

Opponent: Western Carolina

Western Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

8-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: W 86-70 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Wofford

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-15

7-6 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: W 75-55 vs Southern Wesleyan

Next Game

Opponent: VMI

VMI Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Chattanooga

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-5 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: L 101-66 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Samford

@ Samford Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

9-4 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: L 72-37 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mercer

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-19

7-6 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: W 74-50 vs Talladega

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. VMI

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 0-28

3-10 | 0-28 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: W 82-65 vs Penn State-New Kensington

Next Game