Will Terry McLaurin find his way into the end zone when the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers play in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin's 885 receiving yards is tops on the Commanders. He has been targeted 117 times, and has 69 catches plus three touchdowns (59 yards per game).

McLaurin has a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0 Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11 4 50 0 Week 13 Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 12 6 141 1 Week 16 @Jets 5 3 50 0

