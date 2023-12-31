The Washington Wizards, with Tyus Jones, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 110-104 win over the Nets, Jones put up 12 points and six assists.

We're going to look at Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.5 14.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.8 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.4 PRA -- 21 25.1 PR -- 15.6 18.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.2



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jones has made 5.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Wizards average 105.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 104.5 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 122.6 points per game.

The Hawks concede 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 28.4 assists per contest.

Giving up 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 24 4 2 4 0 0 0 11/1/2023 22 6 1 3 0 0 1

