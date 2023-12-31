Sunday's contest between the No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) and Pittsburgh Panthers (6-7) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Hokies claimed a 76-43 win against William & Mary.

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 77, Pittsburgh 58

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Hokies captured their signature win of the season on November 24, a 59-58 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 40) on November 24

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 140) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 142) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 216) on November 20

76-43 at home over William & Mary (No. 217) on December 21

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.3 FG%

20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.3 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 7.7 AST, 42.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (28-for-86)

16.5 PTS, 7.7 AST, 42.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (28-for-86) Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

10.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

8.6 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83) Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +265 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per outing (57th in college basketball).

