Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5) face a fellow ACC team, the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Elizabeth Kitley: 20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Georgia Amoore: 17.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Matilda Ekh: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Olivia Summiel: 4.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Liatu King: 20.8 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Rapuluchi Ayodele: 7.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aislin: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaryn Battle: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marley Washenitz: 4.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
