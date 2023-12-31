The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-7) will try to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers average 12.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Hokies allow (56.7).
  • Pittsburgh has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 56.7 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Hokies average 80.8 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 64.4 the Panthers allow.
  • Virginia Tech is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
  • When Pittsburgh gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 5-7.
  • The Hokies shoot 47.2% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.
  • The Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.3 FG%
  • Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 7.7 AST, 42.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (28-for-86)
  • Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)
  • Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)
  • Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Radford W 85-40 Cassell Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Rutgers W 84-59 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum
12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - Cassell Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum

