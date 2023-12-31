Oddsmakers have listed player props for Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023

3:00 PM ET

Washington D.C.

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 22.6 points Kuzma scores per game are 1.9 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 13.5 point total set for Tyus Jones on Sunday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (12.5).

He has averaged 3.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

Jones has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +182)

The 13.5-point prop bet set for Deni Avdija on Sunday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

Avdija has collected 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

He has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 28.5-point total set for Young on Sunday is 0.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 11.2 assists per game this season, 1.3 less than his prop bet on Sunday (12.5).

Young's 3.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Sunday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

Murray's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

