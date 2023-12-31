Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - December 31
Kyle Kuzma and Dejounte Murray are two players to watch when the Washington Wizards (6-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) meet at Capital One Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSSE
- Live Stream:
Wizards' Last Game
In their previous game, the Wizards beat the Nets on Friday, 110-104. Kuzma scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed two assists and eight boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|26
|8
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Deni Avdija
|21
|13
|6
|1
|1
|3
|Corey Kispert
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma is posting 22.6 points, 4.3 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.
- Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 3.9 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.
- Jordan Poole posts 17.4 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Daniel Gafford puts up 10.9 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocks (eighth in league).
Watch Kuzma, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action
Watch the NBA on Max
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.9
|6.9
|3.6
|0.3
|0.6
|2.6
|Tyus Jones
|14.9
|3.8
|6.4
|1.6
|0.4
|2.2
|Daniel Gafford
|11.6
|7.7
|1.3
|1.3
|2
|0
|Jordan Poole
|18.1
|2
|4.2
|1
|0.2
|2.6
|Deni Avdija
|9.9
|6.3
|3.9
|1
|0.2
|0.7
