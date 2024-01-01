The Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Hampton vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 46.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.8% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.

Hampton has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.8% from the field.

The Pirates are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dragons sit at 37th.

The Pirates' 80.4 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.6 the Dragons give up.

Hampton is 4-6 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

Hampton scores 95.4 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.

The Pirates allow 66.6 points per game at home, and 78.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Hampton sinks fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (35.8%) too.

