The Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Hampton vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 46.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.8% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Hampton has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.8% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dragons sit at 37th.
  • The Pirates' 80.4 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.6 the Dragons give up.
  • Hampton is 4-6 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

  • Hampton scores 95.4 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.
  • The Pirates allow 66.6 points per game at home, and 78.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Hampton sinks fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (35.8%) too.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 James Madison L 88-71 Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green L 75-65 Stroh Center
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 72-69 George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/1/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
1/6/2024 Campbell - Hampton Convocation Center

