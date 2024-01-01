Hampton vs. Drexel January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's CAA schedule includes the Drexel Dragons (7-5, 0-0 CAA) meeting the Hampton Pirates (4-6, 0-0 CAA) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hampton vs. Drexel Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyrese Mullen: 15.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tristan Maxwell: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jerry Deng: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Von Benson: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Justin Moore: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garfield Turner: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hampton vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|Drexel Rank
|Drexel AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|290th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|83.1
|40th
|9th
|60.3
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|290th
|30th
|41.6
|Rebounds
|39.9
|59th
|46th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|101st
|334th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|7.8
|155th
|280th
|12.0
|Assists
|15.4
|77th
|199th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|14.9
|346th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.