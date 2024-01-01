The Fiesta Bowl features a battle between the Oregon Ducks (who are two-touchdown favorites) and the Liberty Flames on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 63.5 for this matchup.

Want to see Oregon play Liberty in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Liberty vs. Oregon game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Oregon statistical matchup

Oregon Liberty 527.4 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.9 (2nd) 320.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.5 (73rd) 183.3 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (1st) 344.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (83rd) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Oregon leaders

In 13 games, Kaidon Salter has thrown for 2,750 yards (211.5 per game), with 31 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.9%.

On the ground, Salter has scored 12 touchdowns and picked up 1,064 yards.

On the ground, Quinton Cooley has scored 16 touchdowns and picked up 1,322 yards (101.7 per game).

CJ Daniels has 47 receptions for 988 yards (76 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

Buy Oregon or Liberty gear at Fanatics!

Liberty leaders

Bo Nix has helped drive the Ducks' offense this year, registering 4,145 passing yards with 40 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 77.2% completion percentage.

Nix has been providing value with his legs, as he's rushed for 228 yards (4.3 YPC) and six rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

Troy Franklin has been a big contributor for the Ducks, producing 1,383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 81 receptions.

Mar'Keise Irving has scampered for 1,063 yards (81.8 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns for the Ducks in 2023.

In the passing game, Irving has reeled in 53 balls on 61 targets for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.