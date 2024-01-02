Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 2?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Ovechkin stats and insights
- Ovechkin has scored in six of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Ovechkin has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Ovechkin averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Ovechkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|21:09
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 4-2
Capitals vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
