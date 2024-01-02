Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 2?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Anthony Mantha going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mantha stats and insights
- In nine of 30 games this season, Mantha has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Mantha has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|2
|0
|14:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|9:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.