As they prepare for a Tuesday, January 2 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4) at PPG Paints Arena, which starts at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (17-11-6) are monitoring six players on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Martin Fehervary D Questionable Upper Body Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Upper Body T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Bryan Rust RW Out Upper Body

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Capitals Season Insights

With 78 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington gives up 2.8 goals per game (95 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 105 total goals (three per game) rank 25th in the league.

Their +13 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Capitals vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-175) Capitals (+145) 6

