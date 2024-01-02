Two teams on streaks will clash when the Pittsburgh Penguins (three straight victories) host the Washington Capitals (four consecutive defeats) on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Capitals vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/13/2023 Capitals Penguins 4-0 PIT

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 95 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the league.

The Capitals have 78 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 34 7 14 21 20 12 0% Dylan Strome 34 13 8 21 12 17 51.7% John Carlson 34 1 18 19 44 23 - Tom Wilson 34 10 8 18 25 24 30.4% Aliaksei Protas 33 3 15 18 15 19 34.5%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 92 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Penguins rank 25th in the NHL with 105 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Penguins Key Players