How to Watch the Capitals vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two teams on streaks will clash when the Pittsburgh Penguins (three straight victories) host the Washington Capitals (four consecutive defeats) on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to watch as the Penguins and the Capitals square off.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info
Capitals vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/13/2023
|Capitals
|Penguins
|4-0 PIT
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 95 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the league.
- The Capitals have 78 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|34
|7
|14
|21
|20
|12
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|34
|13
|8
|21
|12
|17
|51.7%
|John Carlson
|34
|1
|18
|19
|44
|23
|-
|Tom Wilson
|34
|10
|8
|18
|25
|24
|30.4%
|Aliaksei Protas
|33
|3
|15
|18
|15
|19
|34.5%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 92 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Penguins rank 25th in the NHL with 105 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|35
|16
|24
|40
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|35
|20
|16
|36
|28
|33
|60.6%
|Evgeni Malkin
|35
|14
|17
|31
|36
|31
|51%
|Erik Karlsson
|35
|6
|17
|23
|35
|23
|-
|Kris Letang
|35
|3
|20
|23
|23
|14
|-
