Capitals vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the Washington Capitals (17-11-6), who have been beaten in four straight, on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- This season the Capitals have been an underdog 22 times, and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.
- Washington is 5-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Capitals have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington has played 13 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info
Capitals vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|105 (25th)
|Goals
|78 (31st)
|92 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|95 (8th)
|15 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (32nd)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (6th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Washington went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.
- Washington has gone over the total in three of its last 10 games.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.2 goals.
- The Capitals have scored 78 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 31st in the league.
- The Capitals have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 95 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.
- They have a -17 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.
