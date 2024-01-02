Will Connor McMichael Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 2?
When the Washington Capitals face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Connor McMichael score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
McMichael stats and insights
- McMichael has scored in six of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- McMichael has no points on the power play.
- McMichael averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
McMichael recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Capitals vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
