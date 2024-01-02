Falls Church, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Falls Church, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Langley High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
