How to Watch the George Mason vs. Rhode Island Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Rhode Island Rams (9-5) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the George Mason Patriots (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
George Mason vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison
- The Patriots put up 20.5 more points per game (74.8) than the Rams give up to opponents (54.3).
- George Mason is 10-1 when it scores more than 54.3 points.
- Rhode Island has a 9-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Rams score 64.4 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 58.6 the Patriots allow.
- Rhode Island is 9-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
- George Mason is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
- The Rams are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Patriots concede to opponents (36.9%).
- The Patriots shoot 38.5% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Rams concede.
George Mason Leaders
- Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
- Zahirah Walton: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)
- Kennedy Harris: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 65-44
|Minges Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Towson
|W 83-76
|SECU Arena
|12/30/2023
|La Salle
|W 74-37
|EagleBank Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|Davidson
|-
|EagleBank Arena
