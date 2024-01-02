The Rhode Island Rams (9-5) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the George Mason Patriots (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison

The Patriots put up 20.5 more points per game (74.8) than the Rams give up to opponents (54.3).

George Mason is 10-1 when it scores more than 54.3 points.

Rhode Island has a 9-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.

The Rams score 64.4 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 58.6 the Patriots allow.

Rhode Island is 9-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

George Mason is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

The Rams are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Patriots concede to opponents (36.9%).

The Patriots shoot 38.5% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Rams concede.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

13.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Zahirah Walton: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Kennedy Harris: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

George Mason Schedule