For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Joel Edmundson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Edmundson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

Edmundson has no points on the power play.

Edmundson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Edmundson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:49 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

