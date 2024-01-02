Lee, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Lee, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Lee, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Walker High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Wise at Lee High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Jonesville, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
