Loudoun, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Loudoun, Virginia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodgrove High School at Independence High School - Ashburn
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Conference: Potomac
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briar Woods High School at Rock Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Conference: Potomac
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscarora High School at Freedom High School - South Riding
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 2
- Location: South Riding, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Stone Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
