Manassas, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Manassas, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manassas, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmanuel Christian School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity Reed High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.