In the upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Matthew Phillips to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (one shot).

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Phillips' shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:59 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:25 Away L 5-1 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.