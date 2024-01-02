How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Norfolk State is 6-4 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 92nd.
- The Spartans' 75.7 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.5 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Norfolk State has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Norfolk State scores 94.2 points per game. Away, it scores 65.8.
- At home, the Spartans allow 58.6 points per game. Away, they allow 70.5.
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer triples on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Virginia
|W 108-52
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
