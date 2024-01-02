Norfolk State vs. Tennessee January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) meet the Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Jamarii Thomas: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuluel Mading: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Christian Ings: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Josiah-Jordan James: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Dalton Knecht: 16.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 7.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|113th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|75.1
|185th
|95th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|83rd
|67th
|39.5
|Rebounds
|34.6
|262nd
|115th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|109th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|258th
|45th
|16.5
|Assists
|11.8
|294th
|88th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.4
|69th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.