The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) are heavily favored (-24.5) to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -24.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State has combined with its opponents to score more than 138.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Norfolk State has a 142.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, four more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Norfolk State has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Norfolk State has been an underdog in nine games this season and has come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

The Spartans have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1600 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Norfolk State has a 5.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 5 45.5% 77.1 152.8 65.5 132.2 139.9 Norfolk State 6 54.5% 75.7 152.8 66.7 132.2 139.5

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans average 10.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (65.5).

Norfolk State is 4-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 5-6-0 1-2 6-5-0 Norfolk State 7-4-0 0-0 5-6-0

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Norfolk State 14-2 Home Record 10-2 4-6 Away Record 6-8 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

