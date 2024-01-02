How to Watch UConn vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - January 2
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
UConn vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
- The Huskies average 83 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 75.4 the Blue Demons allow.
- When UConn totals more than 75.4 points, it is 10-0.
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- DePaul has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 66.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- DePaul has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn scored 83.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.1).
- In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 65.8.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, UConn performed better in home games last season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.
- The Blue Demons conceded more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) too.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 76-63
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
