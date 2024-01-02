The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Huskies are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Huskies average 83 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 75.4 the Blue Demons allow.

When UConn totals more than 75.4 points, it is 10-0.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

DePaul has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.

The Blue Demons put up an average of 66.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.

DePaul has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn scored 83.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.1).

In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 65.8.

When it comes to three-point shooting, UConn performed better in home games last season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.

The Blue Demons conceded more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule