Washington, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Washington, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Washington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union High School at Abingdon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Abingdon, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
