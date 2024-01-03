On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Alexander Ovechkin going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

  • Ovechkin has scored in seven of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • He has a 6.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 16:46 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:06 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 21:09 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:07 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

