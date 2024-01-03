Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Alexander Ovechkin going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Ovechkin stats and insights
- Ovechkin has scored in seven of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He has a 6.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Ovechkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|21:09
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
