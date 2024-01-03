On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Aliaksei Protas going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Protas stats and insights

In three of 34 games this season, Protas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in two games (two shots).

Protas has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:10 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:10 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 16:01 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.