The Washington Capitals, Anthony Mantha included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Mantha's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Anthony Mantha vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Mantha Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Mantha has averaged 13:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In nine of 31 games this season Mantha has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Mantha has a point in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 31 games this season, Mantha has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mantha's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Mantha has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mantha Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 31 Games 5 17 Points 3 11 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

