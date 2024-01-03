Augusta, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

6:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson Memorial High School at Riverheads High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Staunton, VA

Staunton, VA Conference: Shenandoah

Shenandoah How to Stream: Watch Here

Staunton High School at Buffalo Gap High School