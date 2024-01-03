Augusta, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Augusta, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Memorial High School at Riverheads High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Staunton, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Buffalo Gap High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Swoope, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
