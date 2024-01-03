The injury report for the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) heading into their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) currently has six players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body Martin Fehervary D Questionable Upper Body Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Upper Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body Curtis Lazar C Questionable Lower Body

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

With 82 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington has one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 98 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the league.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 26th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.5 per game).

Its -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Capitals vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-160) Capitals (+135) 6

