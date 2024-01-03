The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) will visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) on Wednesday, with the Devils coming off a defeat and the Capitals off a victory.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch along on TNT, Max, and MSGSN as the Devils try to take down the Capitals.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/10/2023 Devils Capitals 4-2 WAS 10/25/2023 Devils Capitals 6-4 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals allow 2.8 goals per game (98 in total), the seventh-fewest in the NHL.

With 82 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 35 13 9 22 13 18 51.7% Alexander Ovechkin 35 8 14 22 20 13 0% John Carlson 35 1 18 19 45 23 - Tom Wilson 35 11 8 19 26 25 30.8% Aliaksei Protas 34 3 15 18 15 19 34.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in league play.

The Devils score the 10th-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Devils are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players