How to Watch the Capitals vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) will visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) on Wednesday, with the Devils coming off a defeat and the Capitals off a victory.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch along on TNT, Max, and MSGSN as the Devils try to take down the Capitals.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|Capitals
|4-2 WAS
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|Capitals
|6-4 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals allow 2.8 goals per game (98 in total), the seventh-fewest in the NHL.
- With 82 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|35
|13
|9
|22
|13
|18
|51.7%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|35
|8
|14
|22
|20
|13
|0%
|John Carlson
|35
|1
|18
|19
|45
|23
|-
|Tom Wilson
|35
|11
|8
|19
|26
|25
|30.8%
|Aliaksei Protas
|34
|3
|15
|18
|15
|19
|34.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in league play.
- The Devils score the 10th-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Devils are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|30
|15
|29
|44
|36
|31
|36.9%
|Jesper Bratt
|35
|14
|29
|43
|19
|23
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|35
|15
|12
|27
|13
|13
|35.1%
|Luke Hughes
|35
|7
|14
|21
|28
|17
|-
|Dawson Mercer
|35
|10
|8
|18
|17
|20
|48.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.